Wisconsin Update: 4 more dead in La Crosse Co. from COVID-19, 191 new cases

MADISON (WXOW/WKOW) -- Four people have died in the last day in La Crosse County from COVID-19 according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative.

They are a part of 60 deaths added Thursday to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The La Crosse County Health Department didn't provide specifics on the deaths. There are now 41 people who have died from the virus according to the Collaborative.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 172 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,780 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 47 from the day prior.

Of those, 397 are in the ICU, down 18 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 4,618 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 7,354 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 60 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,562 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 331,425 or 82.9 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 98 people are hospitalized, six fewer than yesterday, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 16 of the cases are in intensive care, up one from yesterday.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

For example, the map shows that on December 2, there were 35 new confirmed cases within the La Crosse School District in the past day. The 7-day average was 34.57. In comparison, Holmen had 23 new cases and a 7-day average of 19.57.

In the 54601 zip code, which is La Crosse, there were 26 new cases reported on December 2.

La Crosse County reported 191 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 6

6 10-19: 22

22 20-29: 33

33 30-39: 36

36 40-49: 27

27 50-59: 29

29 60-69: 26

26 70-79: 4

4 80-89: 5

5 90+: 3

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 839 (+11) 5 (+1) 10.14 Crawford 1,347 (+29) 8 28.14 Grant 3,564 (+36) 64 29 Jackson 1,771 (+16) 5 19.57 La Crosse 8,400 (+191) 41 (+4) 91.29 Monroe 2,713 (+30) 18 38.71 Trempealeau 2,498 (+47) 22 27.43 Vernon 1,191 (+20) 18 20 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

