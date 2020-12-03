Wisconsin restaurants getting $45M in assistance

MADISON (WQOW) - Some good news for restaurants in the Badger State that have been trying to keep their heads above water since spring. The governor has announced $45 million is coming their way. However, it will only be going to restaurants making more than $1 million in revenue.

It is a program called "We're All In For Restaurants" and it will be administered by the Department of Revenue (DOR) and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

Businesses will not need to apply for grants but will be contacted by the DOR based on state tax records.

“We have all the systems in place to quickly disburse funding to these businesses who need it to get through the coming winter months. Our staff is ready to assist, and I am pleased we are able to help,” said DOR Secretary Peter Barca.

Roughly 2,000 businesses will receive money and 95% of them will be restaurants.

According to the state, the program will target businesses with annual revenues of more than $1 million and less than $7 million. Previous state grant programs have focused on businesses with annual revenues of less than $1 million, Governor Tony Evers' office said.