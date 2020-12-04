$1 million bail set in slaying of UW-Madison student

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for the man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008. Fifty-four-year-old David Kahl, incarcerated at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction, appeared by video from the prison on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, police had interviewed Kahl numerous times between the day Brittany Zimmermann was killed and December 2014. Eventually, improvements in DNA technology led to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide against Kahl. A criminal complaint says tests found a match between Kahl’s DNA and DNA recovered from Zimmermann’s clothing.