A Miracle comes to radio

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The magic of radio drama is coming to the airwaves of La Crosse. The latest production by La Crosse Community Theater is Miracle on 34th Street, a radio show.

The production includes a cast and crew performing for broadcast from the stage of the Weber Center. Actors have been rehearsing the last several weeks, alongside their sound effects crew. The result is modern day voices bringing back the experience of old entertainment, along with an uplifting story.

"It's a little more intimate I think," says actor Todd Olson. "You have to relate to the audience right through the microphone, so you end up concentrating more on your own voice and inflection."

For the cast's much younger actors, radio theater was a new world completely.

" I didn't know much about it," said Nora Higgins. "I kinda watched one on YouTube just to get the feel of it, but I'm not exactly sure what to expect."

A Miracle on 34th Street is set to air next Saturday, December 12th at 6 p.m. You can hear it on the radio at either 92.3 FM or 1410 AM.