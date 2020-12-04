Big fire hits Michigan marina, sending smoke for miles

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A building loaded with boats burned in southeastern Michigan, sending smoke for miles along Lake Erie. Monroe County emergency manager Mark Hammond says the number of boats at Toledo Beach Marina could be in the hundreds. No injuries were reported from Friday’s fire. The marina is in LaSalle Township, a few miles south of Monroe and just north of the border with Ohio. Aerial video showed clouds of black smoke and a building overwhelmed by flames.