BREAKING NEWS: Bicyclist killed at Ward Ave. railroad crossing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office and BNSF police are investigating the death of a bicyclist struck by a train at a railroad crossing at Ward Avenue in the Town of Shelby Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

The only information released so far by the sheriff's office is that a single bicyclist was killed.

Investigators have the scene taped off as they continue their work.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.