California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case

KENOSHA, Wis. (WXOW)- Prosecutors in a criminal defense case recently raised ethical concerns about a California attorney, causing the lawyer to extract himself from the case.

Los Angeles civil lawyer John Pierce was in the process of defending 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third at protests in Kenosha this summer, when prosecutors alleged Pierce had “significant personal financial difficulties” that raised ethical concerns.

Prior to this, Pierce had been at the forefront of the case, even helping secure the $2 million needed for Rittenhouse’s bail. According to Pierce, Wisconsin attorney Mark Richards will handle the criminal case moving forward.