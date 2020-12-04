California winds ease but fire danger remains high

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Powerful winds that pushed wildfires through Southern California, burning several homes and injuring two firefighters, have begun to ease but forecasters say the fire danger remains extreme. Firefighters battled several fires after Santa Ana winds erupted Wednesday night. One blaze in Orange County injured two firefighters and forced thousands from their homes. The National Weather Service says the winds began easing Thursday but low humidity and bone-dry brush means red flag warnings for the region remain up. However, utilities began restoring power they cut to tens of thousands of customers as a precaution against sparking wildfires.