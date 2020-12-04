Crawford Co. man jailed on attempted homicide charge

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A Wauzeka man is arrested on an attempted first-degree homicide charge after authorities said he attacked a woman during a domestic incident on Wednesday.

Jesse G. Brooks, 30, is in the Crawford County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond according to the sheriff's office. Besides the attempted homicide charge, Brooks was arrested on charges of Substantial Battery-Domestic Related, and bail jumping. At the time of his arrest, Brooks was out of the Jefferson County Jail on a $10,000 signature bond on domestic abuse-related charges.

Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said that officers were called to a home in Wauzeka Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. Deputies found an injured woman with a cut, scrapes, and possibly a broken nose. She told the deputies that she had locked herself in a bedroom with three young children. She said Brooks broke through the door, tore her dress off, and began to attack her. At one point, the woman told deputies that Brooks tried to break her neck. She also said Brooks told her he was going to kill her.

She eventually was able to get Brooks off her. When she did, Brooks injured his leg. The woman ran from the home to a neighboring home to get help. She was wearing a blanket and bleeding from the nose and face when deputies arrived.

Authorities later found Brooks at a local hospital. Once treated for his leg injury, he was then taken into custody and placed in the Crawford County Jail. He's awaiting a first court appearance.