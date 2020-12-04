Daddy Yankee achieves new balance, readies for his comeback

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after a series of concerts in Puerto Rico that ended up being his last because of the pandemic, Daddy Yankee is bringing those performances to YouTube as a Christmas gift to his fans around the globe. “DY2K20,” the digital version of his show “Con Calma Pal’ Choli,” will be released in three parts in Yankee’s YouTube channel starting Friday, with the second and third parts available on December 14 and 21, respectively. Yankee tells The Associated Press he has another surprise for his fans: A new music collaboration he will release in the coming days, although he wouldn’t provide details yet.