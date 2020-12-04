Daylight decreases but temperatures don’t seem to care

Two days in a row of 12 degrees above average temperatures with highs touching the mid-40s. On average in December, 40 degree days occur 5 times. Within the next 7 days, the forecast includes 5 days with 40 degrees or greater high temperatures. So we are already looking at a warm December.

**Remember the cold can come quickly especially in these winter months, so be prepared!**

Daylight

Daylight has an impact on temperatures as we head into the winter season. This is shown especially in our average temperatures as the fall to the lowest of 25 degrees in January. Yet, December wants to think otherwise!

Start of the weekend

Plenty of sunshine for your Friday with a few clouds possible north of I-90. Ahead of a weak cold front, highs will have another chance at the 40s. A cold front passage may also allow for a few stronger winds throughout the day as well.

Saturday will start off calm, cool, and clear as high pressure fills in behind the cold front. Into the afternoon with highs will still be above average but the 40s will be slightly less likely. Then a warm front starts to march towards the region Sunday morning.

Sunday changes

There are few forcing factors to bring precipitation during this trend. Yet, a few flurries could fly Sunday due to the warm front passage. Sunday will also stay under partly cloudy skies with highs limited to the 30s.

Behind the warm front

Into next week temperatures start to rack up the 40s degree days. Large ridging/ high pressure will continue the quiet and calm pattern. So enjoy it while it last, like mentioned it can change quickly!

Have a great weekend!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett