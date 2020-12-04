Donation moves Trane All-Abilities Park closer to completion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trane All-Abilities Park moves closer to completion thanks in part to a donation from the La Crosse Lions Club.

They donated more than $12,000 to the park project.

The donation goes towards the musical play area, just one of the many unique opportunities coming to the park.

"This is just a tremendous addition to our community and a really nice thing to have here. We're very proud to be a part of it," said David Wignes, La Crosse Lions Club president.

Jim Flottmeyer with the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department said the project is coming together. Depending on the weather in the spring, he said they hope to have the park ready by early to mid-summer.