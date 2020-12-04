FBI pleads for information on a missing Iowa girl’s birthday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WXOW)- The FBI is imploring the public to come forward with information about a missing Iowa girl on what is her 11th birthday.

Breasia Terrell, who has been reported missing since July 9, was last seen at a Davenport apartment complex with her half brother and his father.

While police have not made any arrests in her disappearance, the father of Terrell’s half-brother has been labeled a person of interest in the case. The 47-year-old man was convicted of a sex crime in 1990 when he was 17.

The Omaha FBI field office recently posted a plea on Twitter, encouraging anyone that has any information regarding Terrell’s disappearance to come forward.