Fighting loneliness and social isolation this holiday season

Fighting loneliness and social isolation this holiday seasonNew
MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, this year presents many new challenges, especially for those that are single or live alone.
As individuals continue to be cut off from in-person interactions, this extended period of isolation can really start to take a toll on their emotional well-being and overall health. A comprehensive review of 40 studies published in Public Health shows that social isolation and loneliness can lead to poorer mental health, increased mortality, inflammation and chronic diseases.
These struggles can be especially difficult during the holiday season. UW Health psychologist Shilagh Mirgain believes those living alone must be very intentional with how they spend their time during the holidays.
Mirgain suggests the following:
- Emotional Fitness: Prioritize taking care of yourself. Sleep well, eat healthy foods, get regular exercise, manage your stress through relaxation practices, keep a regular schedule, cultivate your joy, and have healthy distractions when there is downtime.
- Active Solitude: Use this opportunity to explore and deepen your connection to yourself and reflect on the direction of your life. In the space of solitude and quiet there is a chance for you to listen to your own voice and discover who you really are and what you want your life to be about, which can enhance all your relationships in new ways.
- Nurture Relationships: Take the initiative and reach out to people in your support network. Stay connected to those people who are important to you and plan for who you are going to connect with. Send notes of appreciation or holiday cards to people you care about or arrange for a socially distanced walk.
- Be Kind to Yourself. Offer yourself care and kindness through comforting rituals, like listening to pleasurable music, taking a bubble bath, wrapping up in a warm blanket, watching your favorite holiday movie, lighting a scented candle, drinking a warm cup of tea, or reading your favorite book.
- Meaning and mastery: Create meaning by giving to others, helping someone in need, or donating your time or resources to a cause you believe in. Work towards a goal that will give you a sense of mastery and accomplishment.
- Play by Your Own Rules: Give yourself permission to do whatever you want this holiday. Pick activities that will make it more fun, create a new tradition, and figure out who you want to connect with and in what way.
- Know You Are Not Alone: Reach out for help if you are struggling. If you are experiencing significant depression or anxiety, substance abuse or suicidal ideation, contact your doctor or a behavioral health specialist for support.
- Check-In on Loved Ones Living Alone: Leave a holiday gift on their front door, send them a holiday card, reach out and call them and ask them how they are doing and what they need during this time of year. Ask them how you can help, what kind of support they need and how they would like to stay connected with you.