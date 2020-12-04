Fighting loneliness and social isolation this holiday season

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, this year presents many new challenges, especially for those that are single or live alone.

As individuals continue to be cut off from in-person interactions, this extended period of isolation can really start to take a toll on their emotional well-being and overall health. A comprehensive review of 40 studies published in Public Health shows that social isolation and loneliness can lead to poorer mental health, increased mortality, inflammation and chronic diseases.

These struggles can be especially difficult during the holiday season. UW Health psychologist Shilagh Mirgain believes those living alone must be very intentional with how they spend their time during the holidays.

Mirgain suggests the following: