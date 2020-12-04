Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:47 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 67, Appleton West 54

Arrowhead 73, Catholic Memorial 64

Auburndale 69, Abbotsford 40

Brodhead 64, Jefferson 40

Brookfield Central 85, West Allis Nathan Hale 63

Brookfield East 64, Wauwatosa West 50

Cambria-Friesland 67, Fall River 46

Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Sheboygan Christian 25

Columbus Catholic 69, Owen-Withee 56

D.C. Everest 62, Wausau West 57

Edgerton 77, Turner 45

Freedom 65, Wrightstown 53

Hamilton 71, Menomonee Falls 63

Hortonville 77, Oshkosh North 66

Ithaca 71, De Soto 54

Janesville Parker 75, New Glarus 47

Kaukauna 72, Oshkosh West 63

Laconia 61, Mayville 53

Marquette University 67, Germantown 65

Mauston 55, Adams-Friendship 38

Merrill 60, Marshfield 59

Mosinee 78, Tomahawk 30

Muskego 76, Waukesha North 62

New London 92, Lakeland 75

Oak Creek 67, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 41

Pewaukee 79, New Berlin West 42

Reedsville 76, Manitowoc Lutheran 68

Rhinelander 70, Wausau East 43

River Valley 48, Platteville 43

Roncalli 58, Chilton 49

Seymour 63, Pulaski 53

Sheboygan Area Luth. 93, Random Lake 31

Somerset 56, Stanley-Boyd 47

South Milwaukee 47, Brown Deer 42

Spring Valley 50, Alma/Pepin 29

Stockbridge 79, Marion 27

The Prairie School 62, University School of Milwaukee 51

Union Grove 69, Wilmot Union 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 51, North Crawford 48

West Allis Central 89, Greendale 54

Westosha Central 68, Badger 42

Weyauwega-Fremont 49, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 38

Whitefish Bay 44, West Bend West 39

Wisconsin Dells 66, Wautoma 63

Wisconsin Lutheran 99, Waterford 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashwaubenon vs. Sheboygan North, ccd.

De Pere vs. Green Bay Southwest, ccd.

Kenosha Bradford vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.

Necedah vs. Independence, ccd.

Oak Creek vs. Racine Horlick, ccd.

Oneida Nation vs. Bowler, ppd.

Racine Park vs. Racine Case, ppd.

Western Wisconsin Co-Op vs. Whitnall, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 72, Appleton West 45

Black Hawk 69, Monticello 28

Brillion 54, New Holstein 47

Brookfield Central 65, West Allis Nathan Hale 35

Cedarburg 55, Homestead 43

Coleman 46, Suring 33

De Soto 40, Ithaca 18

Dominican 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 27

Edgewood 72, Janesville Craig 67

Fall Creek 55, Altoona 42

Freedom 64, Oconto Falls 15

Germantown 77, Milwaukee DSHA 74

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Gillett 41

Hortonville 65, Freedom 64

Kaukauna 62, Oshkosh West 39

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Berlin 39

Kewaskum 68, Ripon 49

Lake Mills 79, Cambridge 43

Lancaster 52, River Valley 30

Martin Luther 77, Shoreland Lutheran 34

Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha South 38

Parkview 31, Williams Bay 28

Pewaukee 57, New Berlin West 44

Pius XI Catholic 73, New Berlin Eisenhower 67

Prescott 66, Somerset 59

Randolph 91, Cambria-Friesland 27

Riverdale 58, Boscobel 43

Roncalli 54, Kiel 48

South Milwaukee 71, Brown Deer 32

Stratford 44, Prentice 20

Union Grove 71, Wilmot Union 45

Watertown 38, Lake Country Lutheran 28

Waupun 57, Plymouth 37

Wausau West 64, D.C. Everest 47

Wauwatosa East 62, The Prairie School 29

West De Pere 61, Menasha 34

Whitefish Bay 40, West Bend West 33

Winneconne 46, Campbellsport 33

Xavier 74, New London 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

