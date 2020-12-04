Gala ignites political dispute over COVID-19 restrictions

A New Jersey restaurant that hosted a political gala put on by a New York Republican club was ordered temporarily closed Friday over potential violations of coronavirus guidelines. Numerous photos posted on Twitter showed dozens of maskless partiers at the New York Young Republican Club event in Jersey City on Thursday night. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, a Democrat, said in an emailed statement that the event at the Maritime Parc restaurant was “an egregious violation” of state coronavirus guidelines. He ordered the restaurant temporarily closed. The club’s president said the group had done nothing wrong.