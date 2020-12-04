Germany readies vaccine centers amid security concerns

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Germany say they are taking the potential for attacks on mass vaccination centers into consideration as they set up sites to be used once European Union regulators approve the first coronavirus vaccines. The former head of Germany’s civil protection agency was tasked with setting up six mass vaccination sites in Berlin. He said Friday that he plans to have “intense conversations” with police and private security firms about the protection of the Berlin vaccination centers but added that so far there haven’t been any concrete threats. A small but vocal minority in Germany has staged regular protests against pandemic restrictions and vaccinations.