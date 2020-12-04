Gifts and foods to help you plan your holiday’s at home

(WXOW)- With the holidays fast approaching, it’s time to start planning! Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes highlights some of the products available through the Something Special from Wisconsin program.

Cream City Caramels and Confections - based in Wauwatosa and made with REAL butter and heavy cream! These delicious treats melt in your mouth and are finished with chunky salt to bring out all the flavor. Cream City Caramels also offer a Craft Beer Caramel Assortment box.

Slide Gourmet Potato Chips - Not Your Average Potato Chip- these are deep fried in canola oil, and a sprinkle of sea salt and more depending on flavor which include dill, honey barbeque, and more. Slide Gourmet Potato Chips is a women owned company and uses local Wisconsin grown potatoes!

Pine River cheese dips - Pine River has been crafting award winning cheese spreads for more than four generations. The Pine River cheese dips would make a great additional to any snack spread or gift box.

Urbal Tea - blended in Milwaukee Urbal Tea focuses on functional medicine, and is full of nutrients and benefits. Their tea is hand blended in Wisconsin and packed inside organic plant-based tea bag.

A full list of products can be found at somethingspecialwi.com.