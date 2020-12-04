Iowa man pleads guilty to threatening U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A 56-year-old Iowa man has admitted that he threatened the life of U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York. Kenneth Dean Brown, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to transmitting a threatening communication. He admitted that in December 2019, he called Nadler’s office in Washington D.C. and threatened to find someone to assassinate Nadler. Brown remains in custody of the U.S. Marshal Service until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.