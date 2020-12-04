Kuwait votes for parliament amid economic, virus challenges

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwait is voting for its National Assembly, the first election since the death of its longtime ruling emir at a time the oil-rich nation struggles with serious economic problems during the coronavirus pandemic. The election Saturday will see the tiny country’s hundreds of thousands of voters select lawmakers for 50 seats in the parliament, the freest and most-rambunctious of all of the Gulf Arab countries. The new parliament will need to make decisions on a number of matters, perhaps none more important that Kuwait’s economy.