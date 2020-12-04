Melrose-Mindoro rolls past Augusta to improve to 2-0

MELROSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Teagan Frey put up 23 points to lift Melrose-Mindoro past Augusta, 71-46.

Lilly Radcliffe added 19 points for the Mustangs who improved to 2-0 on the season. Defense played a major role in the first half for Mel-Min. Despite the Beavers getting out to an early lead, the Mustangs proved to be too much offensively.

Melrose-Mindoro travels to Blair-Taylor on Monday. Augusta falls to 0-2. They hosts Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Monday.