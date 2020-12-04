Milder than normal weekend

Sunny Friday weather…

We have continued the trend of the last few weeks with above normal temperatures and generally dry weather. Highs once again reached into the 40s. Generally quiet weather will continue for the next 7 days, but there is a slight chance of flurries and sprinkles this weekend, but I don’t expect accumulations.

A bit cooler through the weekend…

Highs will retreat into the upper 30s to lower 40s through weekend. These readings are above average for early December, and it appears even warmer weather will develop for next week.

Weekend cool front…

A weak warm front will move in from the west late Saturday night into Sunday, and it will introduce warmer conditions for next week. The warmest day should be Wednesday with some highs approaching 50 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden