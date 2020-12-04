Minnesota reports 5,371 more COVID-19 cases, 61 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Friday that another 5,371 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Twenty-seven of the new cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. Winona County Health and Human Services said the cases were between the ages of 5 and 89. Houston County saw 13 new cases while Fillmore County reported nine. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 338,973 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 24,646 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 7,834 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 293,151 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported 60,544 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,439,728. MDH said about 2,600,356 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

State health officials also reported in Friday's update that 61 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Thirty-six of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 3,845 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH said. Health officials said 2,559 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 17,828 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,942 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

