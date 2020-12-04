Pardon probe centered on clemency effort for psychologist

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California psychologist convicted of tax evasion was at the center of a mysterious investigation into whether White House officials were illegally lobbied to obtain a presidential pardon. That’s according to people connected to the case. The effort to obtain the pardon for the doctor, Hugh Baras, involved a prominent Washington attorney and a major donor to President Donald Trump. But lawyers for both men say neither is under investigation. The new details only partly answer questions that emerged after a court document was unsealed this week revealing that federal prosecutors have been looking into a possible lobbying and bribery scheme aimed at securing a pardon. The New York Times first reported the identities of the people connected to the case.