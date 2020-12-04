Poland says it’s not backing down ahead of EU budget summit

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish government officials insist they are not softening their negotiating position ahead of a key European Union summit next week. The summit is devoted to finalizing the bloc’s next seven-year budget and a major pandemic recovery package. Poland and Hungary have threatened to veto the 1.8 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion) budget because other member states have insisted on a new mechanism that would link funding to adherence to democratic standards. A deputy Polish prime minister appeared to suggest Thursday that Poland was willing to compromise, words that some understood as Poland softening its position. But a deputy foreign minister told The Associated Press on Friday that Poland’s position remains as it has been from the beginning.