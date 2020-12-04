Roadside bomb kills 1 in Pakistani city of Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say a roadside bomb has exploded near a busy bus terminal in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, killing at least one person and wounding seven others. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. Police initially said Friday’s explosion was caused by a bomb planted in an auto-rickshaw. Pakistani TV stations and videos on social media showed a burned-out rikshaw surrounded by police and emergency services. The Pakistani military’s headquarters and the offices of the country’s spy agencies are located in Rawalpindi, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the capital Islamabad. The country has witnessed scores of militant attacks on security forces in recent years.