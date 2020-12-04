Spain: Military chief dismisses far-right ex-military chats

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s armed forces chief has dismissed as ‘’not representative” leaked chats by retired military officers allegedly talking about shooting political adversaries and praising late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco. Air Force Gen. Miguel Villarroya Vilalta issued a statement Friday, saying the remarks damage the image of the Spanish Armed Forces and confuse public opinion. The messages from a private Whatsapp group were published recently by Spain’s Infolibre news website. They reportedly were posted by members of the General Air Force Academy class that started training in 1963, when Franco still ruled Spain. Some of them were among dozens of retired officers who wrote King Felipe VI last month to criticize Spain’s left-wing coalition government.