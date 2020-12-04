Surveillance tape breeds false fraud claims in Georgia

A video showing surveillance footage of ballot processing on election night in Atlanta is fueling a false social media narrative of “suitcases filled with ballots” hidden under a table and tallied without supervision. State and county officials confirmed on Friday that the video showed regular ballot containers — not suitcases — and that counting was observed by a state investigator and an independent monitor until it was done for the night. That hasn’t stopped President Donald Trump, his campaign, his lawyers and his supporters from sharing the video with false fraud accusations in Facebook and Twitter posts with millions of views.