Tomah defeats Menomonie after a hot start

TOMAH, Wis. - (WXOW) - After scoring only twenty seconds into the game, Tomah went on to defeat Menomonie 6-3 in an offensive battle.

Tomah wasted no time in this match-up. Twenty seconds into the first period Jack Christen put them on the board early over Menomonie.

After that early score both teams settled in and play was back and forth for awhile until three minutes left in the first period when Christen struck again this time on a power play. The puck went off a Menomonie stick and found its way to Christen where he did the rest. Tomah went up 2-0.

Thirty seconds into the second period Tomah found the back of the net again, that time it was Boone Mathison. Menomonie was bringing the puck around the back of the net and Mathison swiped it and sent it into the goal to put Tomah up 3-0.

Just a minute or so later Menomonie found their first goal of the game from Brigs Richartz on an assist from Evan Sisko.

Tomah answered that goal almost immediately. That time it was Boone Mathison with his second of the day to put them up 4-1.

Tomah went on to finish it 6-3.