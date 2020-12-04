Trooper-shooting suspect killed in shootout with US marshals

NEW YORK (AP) -- A suspect in the shooting of state trooper in Massachusetts has been killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx that left two officers wounded.

A source told The Associated Press that the two marshals suffered non-life threatening injuries in the 5:30 a.m. Friday confrontation.

The suspect 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts.