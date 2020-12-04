Warming Shelter working to keep homeless safe from COVID-19 infection

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Colder temperatures have forced more of La Crosse's homeless population into shelters at night.

That can be a tricky situation, especially with an ongoing pandemic.

"There was a point where I didn't know anybody that had it, and all of the sudden, every single day, I know somebody else that has it, and it scares me," said Brad Hubert who uses Catholic Charities Warming Shelter. "It really does."

Hubert, who has been on and off homeless for most of his life, has felt the impacts of COVID-19 first hand. Catholic Charities helped him secure a job before the pandemic struck La Crosse. However, the opportunity was short-lived.

"All of a sudden, the paint company I worked for started losing all sorts of business, and I couldn't afford my rent and now I'm back homeless," said Hubert.

Since becoming homeless again, Hubert has worked to avoid contracting the virus as best he can. He appreciates the steps taken by Catholic Charities to keep the people live there safe.

"Obviously, the amount of people we are able to take in this year is definitely a really big change for us," said Toni Van Kirk, Coordinator of the warming shelter. "Social distancing the chairs, making sure everyone is safe, the volunteers are safe as well, that's our biggest goal."

The shelter has a new maximum capacity of 43 people. They've also implemented health screenings at the door. That includes a temperature check, questionnaire, and hand sanitizing station. Each person is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the shelter.

If a person does not pass or indicates they have COVID-19, they are unfortunately turned away and directed toward the hospitals.

Catholic Charities does their best to find other potential shelters as well.

With hospitals already at capacity, many of the people turned away to end up back on the street. This puts people like Hubert at risk during the day.

"People aren't taking it seriously," said Hubert. "They think it's a joke, and it's not. It's so scary. You just don't know if the person next to you has got it. I think about it every day. I really do."

Hubert is thankful for Catholic Charities giving him a place to stay and feeding him while working to keep everyone safe from infection. He's happy he can feel safe while finding some relief from the colder conditions outside.

"This gives me something to look forward to during the day. It's just the little things that give you something to look forward to."

Catholic Charities is always in need of donations and volunteers. Items like gloves, paper plates, and bottled water. You can learn more on volunteering or donating by contacting Catholic Charities at 608-782-0710 or visiting https://cclse.org/