Wisconsin Update: State surpasses 400,000 total COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WAOW/WXOW) — Only 21 days after reaching 300,000 COVID-19 cases in the state, Wisconsin now has accumulated 400,000 total COVID-19 confirmed cases.

It took seven and a half months to reach 100,000 cases on September 20, 36 additional days to reach 200,000 cases on October 26, and 18 more to reach 300,000 on November 13.

On Friday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 4,847 new cases, bringing the total case burden to 404,555. The state also reports 10,350 new negative tests.

Of all reported positive cases, 331,425, or 82.9% are considered recovered.

A steady downward trajectory of the seven-day case average has ended. Since yesterday, it rose sharply to 4,102 from 3,595.

The seven-day percent positive by person continues to rise again reaching 32.7% on Friday.

The state also reports 63 new deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 3,625 (0.9% of all positive cases).

The seven-day average of newly reported deaths is 53.

DHS also reports 202 additional COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,754 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 26 from the day before.

Of those, 376 are in the ICU, a decrease of 21 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Friday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility was treating 9 patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 102 people are hospitalized, four more than yesterday, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 17 of the cases are in intensive care, up one from yesterday.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

For example, the map shows that on December 2, there were 35 new confirmed cases within the La Crosse School District in the past day. The 7-day average was 34.57. In comparison, Holmen had 23 new cases and a 7-day average of 19.57.

In the 54601 zip code, which is La Crosse, there were 26 new cases reported on December 2.

La Crosse County reported 156 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 10

10 10-19: 18

18 20-29: 32

32 30-39: 30

30 40-49: 14

14 50-59: 23

23 60-69: 18

18 70-79: 6

6 80-89: 2

2 90+: 3

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 845 (+6) 5 10.14 Crawford 1,372 (+25) 9 (+1) 29.57 Grant 3,591 (+27) 64 30.57 Jackson 1,796 (+25) 5 23.14 La Crosse 8,556 (+156) 41 106.14 Monroe 2,764 (+51) 19 (+1) 43.29 Trempealeau 2,533 (+35) 22 32.29 Vernon 1,223 (+32) 19 18.14 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

