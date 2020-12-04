Wisconsin now recommending new, shorter quarantine guidelines

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin health officials are now recommending people follow the new, shorter quarantine guidelines announced earlier this week by the CDC.

The updated guidance will go into effect for Wisconsinites on Monday, December 7.

DHS now allows that people who do not develop symptoms can end their quarantine:

After completing day 10 of quarantine without testing.

After completing day 7 of quarantine and receiving a negative test result (molecular or antigen) that was collected within 48 hours of the end of quarantine.

“For many, there may be barriers that make quarantining for a full 14 days extremely challenging,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “While a shorter quarantine carries additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites.”

While a 14-day quarantine is still the safest option, this new guidance takes into account emerging scientific evidence on quarantine periods, and recognizes the difficulty many Wisconsinites may have complying with the full 14-day quarantine, according to a news release.

People must continue to monitor for symptoms for the full 14 days. If symptoms develop following the end of quarantine, people are advised to immediately isolate, contact their health care provider, and get tested.

DHS is currently working to update all communication and guidance materials to reflect this change.

