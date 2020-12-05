Community support keeps Winona small businesses going through the pandemic

WINONA, Minn. - (WXOW) - The pandemic has hit small businesses hard but in Winona, business leaders say the community and Chamber of Commerce support has helped them get through tough times and hope people continue to shop local.

Christie Ransom, President and CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, says this year has been very difficult on small businesses, but especially those that have been shut down due to executive orders from the governor.

"Obviously our small businesses got hit harder than others due to those orders," said Ransom. "Especially our hospitality industry, gyms, our entertainment, travel and tourism, and even our retail."

In order to help small businesses during this difficult time the Winona Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the city and the Port Authority to help in any way they could.

At the start of the pandemic, they created a zero interest loan fund for these small businesses. This helped those local shops with extra funds without adding interest.

The Chamber of Commerce also worked to create weekly messages and spread the word about the importance of shopping local. They put together restaurant lists to let people know when take-out and delivery were available, where they could get it, and what times they were open.

They also worked with the county to facilitate the Cares Act grant for local businesses.

"That was something we were grateful to be able to do and we ended up keeping $1.5 million in our small businesses hands throughout the county," said Ransom.

But their support didn't stop there. They also started a gift card program to try to keep funds local with the help of sponsors in the community. With their program they sold $25 gift cards for $15. In only three days, they sold 587 gift cards and kept over $14,000 local while the businesses experienced no loss because of the sponsors.

"This is a very unique situation that we have found ourselves in and we've done a great job as a community of supporting our industry here," said Ransom.

That's the kind of community support that Heart's Desire owner Lynne Hartert is talking about.

"Our community support here has always been good. We have a very loyal customer base and we truly appreciate that," said Hartert. "I think this year more than ever people are making an effort to shop locally."

Heart's Desire is a small business in downtown Winona that has been a part of the community for 37 years. Before moving to Winona, Heart's Desire was located in La Crosse for 15 years so Hartert has been in small business ownership for quite some time and has seen different economic times but said the pandemic has been the most unusual.

The shop sells things that appeal to the senses from candles and decorations, to clothing, cards, and everything in between. Hartert says it's an experience customers can't get from shopping online.

"In shopping downtown I think the main thing is just being able to provide our customers a unique shopping experience," said Hartert. "We have things that appeal to the senses, things you can smell which you can't do online, things you can touch, pick-up, and feel, and great personal service."

To Hartert, staying in business is more about what it does for the community.

"It's the spirit, it's the heartbeat of our towns, our communities, it is very important," said Hartert. "One small purchase makes a huge difference for us in small businesses.

But it goes deeper than just making a purchase during the hard times.

"It's always important to support out local businesses," said Ransom. "They are what make our community special. Our big businesses are economic engines for the economy but our small businesses are too. They help create something unique in our community that doesn't happen anywhere else."

With the holidays right around the corner, it's the perfect time to visit your local downtown shops to find something unique for the special people in your life and you help support your community along the way.