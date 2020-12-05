Iowa reports more than 2,000 new virus cases

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa is reporting more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. The Des Moines Register reports the state announced another 2,369 confirmed cases Saturday. There have been more than 242,000 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic first hit Iowa. At least 2,665 people have died, including 62 more deaths reported by the state Saturday. One Sioux City, Iowa church has been hit particularly hard. The Sioux City Journal reports that 18 members of Morningside Lutheran Church have died from COVID-19.