Merchants Bank’s 10 Days of Giving holds “stuff the bus” food drive

WINONA, Minn. - (WXOW) - As part of their 10 Days of Giving Food Drive Merchants Bank held a 'stuff the bus' event from 11-2 in their parking lot for community members to bring non-perishable food items and/or monetary donations.

For 32 years Merchants Bank has put on a food drive campaign in Winona to benefit the food shelf programs at Winona Volunteer Services. This year because of the pandemic, they weren't able to hold fun events each day like they normally would.

Instead they held a safe food truck event on Tuesday and a 'stuff the bus' food collection event on Saturday.

"Our goal is to collect a lot of the canned food donations that people might otherwise drop off at schools or businesses," said Jen Welch, 10 Days of Giving Chair. "We have a lot fewer barrels out this year because businesses aren't open, schools aren't open, so this is a way for those folks to participate by bringing their non-perishable food items."

Community members were able to drive thru the drop-off and hand their food or monetary donations over to those collecting them. The goal for the event was to 'stuff the bus.'

As soon as the event started cars were lined up to drop off their donations and Welch explained that the community support has been incredible during these hard times. She says this year the 10 Days of Giving event is more important than ever.

"The need is so great every year, but especially this year. People have lost jobs or have had a reduction in their hours," said Welch. "The numbers at the volunteer services, at the food shelf continue to increase. We need to provide them with whatever they need to serve their clients as best they can."

For anyone looking to make a donation they can visit the Merchants Bank website under the 10 Days of Giving tab for more information. Anyone is also welcome to drop food or monetary donations off at Winona Volunteer Services . You can also mail monetary donations to Merchants Bank at 102 E. Third Street Winona, Minnesota.