Mexican president’s cousin managed to get oil contracts

The Mexican government is pledging to investigate how a cousin of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador managed to get two contracts with the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex. The issue goes to the core of López Obrador’s central campaign promise to rid Mexico of corruption and insider deals. The company part owned by Felipa Guadalupe Obrador Olan has won government contracts since 2013, long before López Obrador took office in December 2018. The government told Litoral Laboratorios Industriales to stop filing for bids in December 2019 because of the blood ties, but a year later the firm managed to win two contracts.