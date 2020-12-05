NFL betting lines in season of COVID-19 are moving targets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that’s wreaking havoc on the NFL’s players and schedule is also affecting something else important to many fans: the betting lines on the games. Recent postponements and a rash of players being ruled out of action after testing positive has led to some big swings in NFL odds. Trevor Konitzer of Green Bay, Wisconsin, got an alert on his phone that all three Denver Broncos quarterbacks would be out last weekend and immediately bet on the New Orleans Saints — even though the line had just shot up. It was still some of the easiest money he ever won.