No. 12 Cyclones rout WVU 42-6; next stop Big 12 title game

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 12 Iowa State dominated on defense in a 42-6 rout of West Virginia to secure its first appearance in the Big 12 championship game. The Cyclones were assured a spot in the conference title game Dec. 19 when TCU finished its win over Oklahoma State about the same time as kickoff against the Mountaineers. Iowa State scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and finished with 483 total yards against the Big 12′s top defense while holding West Virginia to 263.