Pleasant December weekend

More of the same...

We have continued the trend of the last few weeks with above normal temperatures and generally dry weather. Highs once again reached into the 40s on Friday.

Looking ahead...

Generally quiet weather will continue for the next 7 days, but there is a slight chance of flurries and sprinkles this weekend, but I don’t expect accumulations.

Warmer weather next week...

Highs will retreat into the upper 30s to lower 40s this weekend. These readings are above average for early December. A weak warm front will move in from the west late tonight into Sunday, and it will introduce warmer conditions for next week. The warmest day should be Wednesday with some highs approaching 50 degrees.

No end in sight, yet...

The medium range outlook into the middle of the month and through the 18th is also showing a continued warming period in the Upper Midwest.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden