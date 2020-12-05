Religious right eyes Biden warily after Trump’s good favor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative evangelical Christians have proven some of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies. Now that his administration is drawing to a close, some of those backers are approaching President-elect Joe Biden with skepticism, but not antagonism. They’re hardly comfortable with Trump’s loss, and several have yet to fully acknowledge Biden as the winner of the election amid the president’s unfounded fraud claims. But their lack of the harsh tone Trump used during the campaign, when he claimed baselessly that Biden is “against God,” could create space for Biden to reach common ground with other evangelicals who didn’t tie themselves so closely to his predecessor.