Russian ships move to resume Baltic pipeline construction

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian pipe-laying ship has sailed into position to resume construction of a German-Russian gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea that the United States has vehemently opposed. Ship monitoring data shows the Akademik Cherskiy vessel on Saturday reached the area off the coast of Poland where a section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline remains uncompleted. Another Russian pipe-laying sailed off from the German port of Wismar, apparently heading to a different location where another pipeline section is to be built. The maneuvers followed Russia pledging to complete the pipeline despite the threat of U.S. sanctions.