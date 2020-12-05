Swiss slopes buzz as those of neighbors sit idle in pandemic

GENEVA (AP) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has led France, Italy and Austria to shut or severely restrict access to their ski stations this holiday season, Switzerland is keeping its slopes open, a move that has driven a wedge among European leaders and fanned grumbling and envy among many business owners. But the lucky few who are allowed to ski are grateful. Local leaders are holding out hope that Switzerland will keep the slopes open, despite the pressure, and acknowledge the frustrations felt by businesses and Alpinists on the other side of the border.