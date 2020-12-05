Thai king leads thousands to remember late father’s birthday

BANGKOK (AP) — Thousands of yellow-clad supporters have greeted Thailand’s king as he led a birthday commemoration for his revered late father, the latest in a series of public appearances at a time of unprecedented challenge to the monarchy from student-led protesters. King Maha Vajiralongkorn, accompanied by Queen Suthida, waved as he arrived at Bangkok’s Sanam Luang ceremonial ground. Pro-royalist supporters held Thai and yellow royal flags to welcome them, with some cheering “Long live the king.” The crowd wore yellow shirts, the color associated with the royal institution. The king led the crowd in a candlelit tribute to his late father. Although King Bhumibhol Adulyadej died four years ago, his birthday remains on the national calendar as Fathers’ Day.