VIRUS TODAY: California faces closures; jobless cutoff looms

The coronavirus surge is threatening to overwhelm hospitals in California, where five San Francisco Bay Area counties have new stay-at-home orders that will take effect Sunday. The new shutdowns are a gut-wrenching move for small businesses that have struggled to survive. Jobless Americans face a bleak predicament if Congress fails to extend two unemployment programs that are set to expire the day after Christmas. And doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up Saturday for a coronavirus vaccination in Moscow. The U.S. recorded 228,000 additional cases Friday, passing the previous high mark of more than 217,000 cases set one day earlier.