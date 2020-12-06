A unique recipe for healing: Bill Murray and a biblical text

A group of acclaimed actors are staging an online reading of a religious text with remarkable relevance to the current moment: the Book of Job. The unique performance, taking place against the backdrop of a pandemic’s blight and wounds from an acrimonious election, is aimed at Republican-leaning Knox County, Ohio. It’s set to feature participation from locals who include people of faith, and designed to spark meaningful conversations across spiritual and political divides. Bill Murray may be the ostensible headliner, but its organizers are hoping that the format is the real star.