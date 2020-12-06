Annual Holiday Train goes virtual this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While the annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train isn't making any stops this year, part of the festivities are still happening this season.

Canadian Pacific said they're planning on a special 'Holiday Train at Home' concert on their Facebook page on December 12 at 7 p.m.

Headlining the show are Serena Ryder and The Trews. Also performing are JoJo Mason, Logan Staats, and Kelly Prescott.

One other aspect of the train also remains this year-collecting for those in need. The Canadian Pacific's website said they'll donate $1.24 million to 201 foodbanks in the communities where the train normally stops.

They are also accepting donations to Feeding America.

"For more than two decades, the CP family has supported Canadians and Americans in need through the CP Holiday Train program," said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. "In a year full of challenge and loss, we will host this concert as a call to action for the train's supporters to donate generously if they can this Christmas season. The spirit of the Holiday Train will come alive even though the train itself will not operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Canadian Pacific said when they canceled the Holiday Train for this year that they plan to resume stops in 2021.