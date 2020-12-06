Biden’s pick to head OMB brings experience, Twitter enemies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Neera Tanden, currently president of the Democratic-aligned think tank Center for American Progress, has spent years fighting online against both Republican legislators and leftist critics of her longtime boss Hillary Clinton. Now as president-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to head the powerful Office of Management and Budget, Tanden will be running a confirmation gauntlet that includes many of the same senators she had previously antagonized. So far, most of Biden’s senior staffing hires and Cabinet nominees have been reliable and hardly controversial. But Tanden’s nomination drew an immediate and visceral reaction from many Republicans and some Democrats.