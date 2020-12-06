Hot air balloon makes unplanned landing in Rochester driveway

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Saturday morning saw some unexpected excitement when a hot air balloon landed in Southeast Rochester.

Photos from Sue Kee show a hot air balloon landing at a driveway in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast.

Witnesses say there were no injuries or extensive damage, although the balloon ripped as it deflated.

Jeff Cochran said he was watching the balloons earlier in the day, and was surprised to see one make a soft landing in his driveway.

"I was working and I opened the window and once I saw that they were okay, I just kind of said, 'well, thanks for dropping in,'" Jeff Cochran said.

Cochran added that the pilot said the balloon had gotten stalled in dead air before landing.