Last-ditch post-Brexit talks to resume between EU and UK

BRUSSELS (AP) — Last-ditch discussions between the U.K. and the European Union over future trade ties are set to resume in Brussels later Sunday, two days after they were “paused” amid “significant differences” on an array of issues. Britain’s main negotiator, David Frost, arrived in the Belgian capital early Sunday afternoon to pick up discussions with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier. The meeting was authorized by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a telephone call on Saturday, during which they discussed the state of play.